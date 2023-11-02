Waubonsee earns Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting

Waubonsee Community College has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the U.S. and Canada for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.

This is the 24th consecutive year Waubonsee has been recognized with this award.

The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which include demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by an organization and its management.