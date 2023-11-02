Oswego police reports/Oct. 6-26, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Burglary to motor vehicle

Oswego Police on Oct. 20 took a report of a purse taken from a car parked in the Ulta parking lot, 2510 Route 34. The car was unlocked.

DUI

Rudy A. Cancino Catun, 26, of the 1200 block of East New York Street, Aurora, was charged at 1:32 a.m. Oct. 6 with driving under the influence and driving without a valid license after his vehicle struck and damaged a guardrail between 1324 and 1776 Route 30.

Battery

• Luis Ortiz, 30, of the 300 block of Springbrook Trail South, Oswego, was charged Oct. 26 with aggravated domestic battery and criminal damage to property.

• Garry M. Lewis, M, 65, of the 200 block of Mondovi Drive, Oswego, was charged Oct. 24 with domestic battery.

Unlawful possession of marijuana

A 16-year-old Oswego teen juvenile was charged Oct. 23 with unlawful possession of marijuana at Oswego High School, 4250 Route 71.