Montgomery’s Mill Street Bridge closing Nov. 8

Montgomery's Mill Street bridge will close for the final phase of the rehabilitation project beginning Nov. 8. (photo provided by the village of Montgomery)

The Mill Street Bridge, located in the downtown Riverside area of the village of Montgomery between River Street and Route 25, will be closed beginning Wednesday, Nov. 8 and remain closed until December. The closure is required to finish the rehabilitation project of the bridge, which began in the summer of 2023.

The bridge closure will not prohibit access to area businesses; all businesses will remain open during this time.

Detours will guide travelers north to the Ashland Street Bridge. Those planning to travel in advance should use Route 30 to cross the Fox River during the closure.

The final phase of the project includes installation of scaffolding, light fixtures and conduits across the bridge, testing and training for the new fixtures, and finally, the removal of the scaffolding.

The Village looks forward to unveiling the new bridge lighting feature before the end of the year.

For questions regarding the project, contact the Village of Montgomery Public Works Department at 630-896-9241.