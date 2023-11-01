Yorkville Y115 School Board updated on superintendent search

Yorkville Y115 School Board members received an update and public input on the search for a new superintendent during their Oct. 30 meeting.

Y115 has been seeking a new superintendent since May after former Superintendent Tom Shimp resigned.

Hazard Young Attea Associates of Schaumburg is conducting the superintendent search for the district.

The most recent phase of the superintendent candidate search process was creating a candidate profile by collecting and analyzing data from surveys and focus groups with teachers, staff, students, administrators, parent leaders, as well as civic and community leaders.

HYA representatives told board members they were impressed with the district’s community engagement, both in the quantity of responses and the quality of interactions and discussions.

The firm received 1,317 survey responses, over 1,000 of which came from students and parents, which HYA representatives said was the most they have ever received. The rest were from staff, administration, board members and community members. The firm also held 26 focus groups, two open forums and nine individual interviews.

The most prominent concerns the firm heard were about the lack of leadership stability, overcrowding in schools, and lack of overall direction within the district. HYA representatives also cited the public’s desire for a master plan that provides a clearer vision of the future of the district’s facilities.

Representatives reported improvements to school operations and security, students’ safety and schools’ accountability were also key concerns brought up in focus groups and forums.

HYA representatives said one value that all response groups agreed on was that the Y115 superintendent should be someone who fosters a positive, professional climate of mutual trust, inclusion and respect among students, faculty, staff, administrators and the community.

Based on responses, HYA representatives said the desired superintendent would communicate well, build trust, have a strong vision and improve staff recruitment and retention.

The next steps of the search process will be to review the applications received and begin screening candidates. HYA will host a workshop with the school board on Dec. 11 to develop a slate of candidates and finalize an employment contract.

The board is expected to schedule and complete the first round of interviews by mid-December, hold a final round of interviews in early January, and select a new superintendent by the end of January or early February.

In July of this year, James Gay and Timothy Kilrea were hired out of retirement to be temporary co-superintendents for a period lasting until July 2024.