‘Matter of Balance’ classes offered starting Nov. 2

Senior Services Associates is offering Matter of Balance, an award-winning program designed to manage fall risk and increase activity levels.

The 8-week program will meet each Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon beginning on Nov. 2 at 908 Game Farm Road in Yorkville.

Illinois Pathways to Health by AgeOptions has made this program free of charge and has trained staff at Senior Services Associates. Matter of Balance is a mix of exercise and education. The exercises will help increase strength and balance.

Class size is limited and weekly attendance is strongly encouraged, as each week builds on the previous week.

Contact Amy at Senior Services Associates for information and to register at 630-553-5777 or acummings@seniorservicesassoc.org.