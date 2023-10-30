Waubonsee announces 2023 Distinguished Contributor

Waubonsee Community College recently announced that Tim Tremain is the recipient of its 2023 Distinguished Contributor Award. This prestigious award is given to individuals or groups who have demonstrated an exceptional commitment to the college and its mission.

Tremain is the president of MTH Pumps in Plano, a company that specializes in manufacturing commercial and industrial pumps for various markets and industries. Under his direction, MTH Pumps provides employees with the latest equipment and robotics, continuous training and a rewarding work environment.

Tremain was invited to join the Waubonsee Foundation Board of Directors by President Emeritus Dr. Christine Sobek in 2018. Prior to his involvement with the Foundation Board, Tremain established the David & Velda Tremain Endowed Engineering Scholarship in honor of his parents. This award is eligible for new or returning Waubonsee students who have a minimum 3.0 GPA and are majoring in engineering science with the intent to transfer to a four-year institution.

Tremain recently established the Velda Tremain Endowed Nursing Scholarship in honor of his mother. This award is eligible for returning students majoring in nursing who have a minimum 3.0 GPA and demonstrate financial need, with a preference for those who have a history of volunteering or community service involvement.

Tremain’s extensive knowledge of manufacturing and his passion for education make him a dedicated Foundation Director. As a member of the Scholarship and Nominating & Governance Committees, Tremain has played a vital role in developing the Foundation Board’s vision and mission statements which seek to help students achieve their educational goals by removing financial barriers. Additionally, he is the co-chair of Waubonsee’s Machine Tool Technology Committee.

“My interest in education and creating opportunities for students to learn through scholarships comes from my love for learning,” Tremain said in a news release. “I am a lifelong learner.”

Tremain’s active involvement with the college has not only benefited the Foundation Board but countless Waubonsee students. He generously contributes several thousand dollars to the Foundation annually in support of student scholarships, which aligns with his personal and company values.

He was recognized at the State of the College Breakfast on Sept. 19.

For more information about the Foundation and how you can support its mission, visit waubonsee.edu/foundation.