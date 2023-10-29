Man dies in Montgomery house fire Sunday morning

A man died in a house fire Sunday morning in Montgomery.

The identity of the man is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin. The Kane County Fire Investigator Task Force and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

At approximately 8:47 a.m., Montgomery police responded to a fire at a two-story house in the 1800 block of Ness Way, according to a news release from the Montgomery Police Department.

Officers arriving at the scene saw black smoke and evidence of an active fire, the release said. Three people escaped the house safely and told authorities they believed a man was possibly still inside.

Firefighters made entry into the house and located the man, who was dead. Authorities evacuated several homes near the house.

“Our hearts are with the family who experienced this tragedy and now mourn the loss of a loved one. We will continue to support the family and the investigation,” Montgomery’s Chief of Police Phil Smith and Fire Chief Brendan Moran of the Sugar Grove Fire Protection District said in a joint statement.

A Montgomery Police Department social worker was on the scene to assist and will continue to stay involved in the case as a support to the family as they grieve, according to the release.

If anyone has additional information about the fire, they are asked to contact the Sugar Grove Fire Protection District at 630-466-4513.