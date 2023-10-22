Yorkville School District Y115 selects Middendorf to fill board vacancy

Wayland Middendorf has been named to the Yorkville School Board and will take the oath of office on Oct. 30. ( Photo provided by Yorkville School District Y115)

YORKVILLE – The Yorkville School Board has named Wayland Middendorf to a seat on the board of education to fill a vacancy.

Middendorf was selected unanimously from among 11 applicants during a school board committee meeting on Oct. 16, according to a press release from District Y115. The announcement came two days later.

The new board member replaces Jason Senffner, who resigned from the board early in September.

Middendorf will take the oath of office at the board’s regular meeting on Oct. 30 at Yorkville High School. He will complete Senffner’s unexpired term, which runs to the April, 2025 election.

Middendorf has worked in Yorkville schools since 2011 as a substitute teacher for preschool to third grade students, according to the press release, and has been an active member of the Yorkville community for the past 20 years.

“I care about Yorkville,” Middendorf said in a statement released by the district. “I want to ensure the best educational outcomes for all students.”

Middendorf has previous experience as a senior application engineer and served 24 years in the Marines, Army Reserves, and Army National Guard, retiring with the rank of captain, according to the release.

Board President Darren Crawford said the board interviewed four candidates. The board discussed the appointment during a closed session for more than an hour at the Oct. 16 committee meeting.

“We are very excited to welcome Mr. Middendorf to the board of education and look forward to working alongside him and the experiences he will bring to the district.” Crawford said in the press release.

Middendorf has a bachelor’s degree in electrical and computer engineering, and a master’s degree in business administration.

He has served as a Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts leader, First Robotics Competition coach for the Yorkville High School Robotics Club and has volunteered at Yorkville American Legion Post 489.

In addition to Crawford, board members include Shawn Schumacher, Jason Demas, Mike Houston, Mike Knoll and Leslie Smogor.