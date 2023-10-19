Yorkville Police Reports / Oct. 19, 2023

Information in Police Reports / Oct. 19, 2023 is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Traffic stop nets charge

Osmar Velasco, 27, of the 900 block of Terrance Lake Drive in Aurora was charged with driving while license suspended at 9:47 a.m. on Oct. 11 after police conducted a traffic stop on Route 34 near Tuma Road. He was cited and released with a notice to appear in court.

Woman charged in rear-end crash

Saida Smith, 48, of the 1200 block of Anthony Lane in Sandwich was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident in connection with a vehicle collision at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 at the intersection of Veterans Parkway (Route 34) and North Bridge Street (Route 47).

Police said Smith’s vehicle struck the rear of a westbound vehicle driven by a 55-year-old Yorkville woman. There were no injuries or vehicle tows.

Person injured in crash

Police said a person was transported to an area hospital at 1:50 p.m. on Oct. 14 after a two-vehicle collision at Center Parkway and West Kendall Drive.