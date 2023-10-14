Montgomery’s forestry supervisor set to join Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame

Five Illinoisans, including village of Montgomery Forestry Supervisor Ed Pfaff, will be inducted into the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame in the spring, the Illinois Conservation Foundation board of directors announced last week.

Pfaff joined the village of Montgomery Public Works Department in the Forestry Division in 2006. He has worked tirelessly to create a forestry department dedicated to maintaining the urban tree collection, native basins, conservation education, preservation of the native species indicative of the region and more. His vision has enhanced the quality of life for residents, improved the ecosystem and ensured a better tomorrow for future generations.

Pfaff’s passion for conservation and nature spans beyond work. He farms, landscapes for elderly friends and walks the many natural areas of Illinois. His vision and commitment have led to monumental conservation and community education changes in the Village, Kane and Kendall counties and Illinois.

Pfaff joins Deanna Bazan of Plano, David Monk (posthumous) of Champaign, Peter Murphy of Springfield and Gretchen Stelle of Coulterville as this year’s new Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame members.

“A passion for nature and the outdoors runs deep in these five individuals, and it is my privilege and honor we welcome them to the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame,” Illinois Department of Natural Resources Director Natalie Phelps Finnie said in a news release. “We are grateful for their commitment to improving outdoor spaces, educating children about nature, and promoting the importance of conservation. Illinois is better because of each of them.”

Since 2002, the Illinois Conservation Foundation has recognized Illinoisans for their significant contributions and unparalleled dedication to preserving, promoting, enhancing or supporting natural resources and outdoor recreation opportunities with induction into the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame. Formal inductions will occur during the annual Illinois Conservation Foundation Gala in the spring of 2024.