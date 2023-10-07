Montgomery P.D. reveals new details in 2021 murder case

The Montgomery Police Department is releasing new details about a 2021 Montgomery murder and the suspect who was arrested this week in the case.

Rodolfo C. Madrigal, 43, of Streator, was taken into custody on Oct. 4 in the 400 block of South Sterling Street in Sterling by members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force from the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

On Jan. 12, 2021, the Montgomery Police Department responded to a report of multiple shots fired from a vehicle on U.S. 30 near Route 31, according to a news release from the Montgomery Police Department. The victim had numerous apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and later succumbed to his injuries. Initial reports noted that an unidentified subject fired multiple shots from a vehicle and fled before police arrived, according to the release.

The Montgomery Police Department continues to investigate the case and is working with other agencies to determine if anyone else was involved in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery Police Department or call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 630-553-5999 to remain anonymous.