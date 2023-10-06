Waubonsee celebrates LGBTQ+ History Month in October

Waubonsee Community College invites students, faculty, staff, and members of the community to celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month. LGBTQ+ History Month is a month-long recognition observed from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31 that raises awareness of the history and civil rights movements related to the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community. The programming is free and open to the public.

Pridepalooza: Waubonsee will host its biggest pride celebration ever on Oct. 11 at the Sugar Grove Campus in the Student Center Café. Join us as we celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month and National Coming Out Day. This event will have free food, activities, resources, music and giveaways.

Pride Social Hour: 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 26, at the Sugar Grove Campus in the Student Center. Join us for an opportunity to connect with Waubonsee LGBTQ+ community members and allies over food, crafts and fun. Tie-dye your own Waubonsee special edition Love is Love pride shirt or socks, and enjoy trivia and music while getting to know others in your community. Waubonsee alumnus Britney Daniels, author of "Journal of a Black Queer Nurse," will engage with attendees and autograph complimentary copies of her book, while supplies last.

“LGBTQ+ history month is important to me because it celebrates the achievements of civil rights movements and the history of such an iconic group of individuals,” Waubonsee Information Desk Specialist Genesis Flores said in a news release. “As someone who identifies in the LGBTQ+ community, I am thankful to all of those who came before me and fought to make changes in laws so that I can have the rights I have now.”

Visit calendar.waubonsee.edu/LGBTQ for more information about these events.