Plano restaurant partners with Meals on Wheels to launch special menu

Planet Pizza, 216 Mitchell Drive in Plano, is launching a special menu for those ages 60 and older and their spouses and caregivers, in partnership with the Meals on Wheels Foundation of Northern Illinois and the Community Nutrition Network and Senior Services Association.

Planet Pizza owner Steven Oleksy and team member Vince Maritato will be offering customer-favorite meals, adapted to meet federal nutritional requirements for older adults.

The menu will be offered from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at Planet Pizza. The menu has been reviewed and approved by a licensed dietitian with AgeGuide of Northeastern Illinois, the state area agency on aging.

Menu items include eight-inch pizzas, Sirius (sausage), Astro (hamburger) and Galileo (pepperoni), each with sides of salad and fruit. Other options include the Orion’s Belt slider with Italian beef or pulled pork; the Starlight salad with chicken, cheese and a hard-boiled egg; the Halo sandwich with meatball and cheese; and the Cosmic pasta with meat and melted cheese. Each comes with sides of salad and fruit

Diners will need to register with Meals on Wheels. They will receive a pre-loaded card to be scanned at the restaurant. Clients also can use their pre-loaded cards with other restaurants in this program including Dakotas Bar and Grille in Yorkville and Maria’s Ristorante & Pizzeria and Weits Café in Morris.

For more information or to sign up, call the local Meals on Wheels office at 630-553-2316 or visit the office from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at Beecher Center, door No. 2 on the right, 908 Game Farm Road in Yorkville.