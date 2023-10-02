More sex charges added in Yorkville waterpark incident

The Yorkville Police Department has obtained additional charges against an Elk Grove Village man who allegedly exposed his genitals and touched juveniles July 23 at the Raging Waves Waterpark in Yorkville.

Andrew J. Pusateri, 38, of the 200 block of Washington Square in Elk Grove Village, originally was charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and two counts of child pornography, all Class X felonies.

Pusateri also was charged at the time with one count of public indecency, a Class A misdemeanor, and one count of disorderly conduct, a Class C misdemeanor.

Through subsequent investigation Yorkville police identified another victim from the same incident on July 23.

Once that victim was identified, additional charges were obtained against Pusateri for three counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, a Class 2 felony, and one count of Unauthorized Video Recording, a Class 3 felony.

Pusateri turned himself into the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 23. He was released after a pre-trial release hearing with a future court date.

The Yorkville Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Elk Grove Village Police Department, the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Bloomington Police Department.

Yorkville police responded at about 4:54 p.m. July 23 to the waterpark, 4000 N. Bridge St. (Route 47), for a report of a man behaving strangely.

It had been reported to the waterpark security staff that Pusateri was seen exposing his genitals, police said. Security had removed Pusateri from the public and had found a small handheld camera prior to making contact with him, police said.

Police obtained a search warrant to review the contents of multiple cameras found in Pusateri’s belongings. It was discovered that Pusateri had filmed himself exposing his genitalia and touching juveniles while at the business, police said.

Pusateri surrendered himself to the Yorkville Police Department on Aug. 24 after a warrant had been issued for his arrest.