Yorkville tennis wins dual with Plainfield East: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 26

GIRLS TENNIS

Yorkville 5, Plainfield East 2

Yorkville winners included No. 3 singles player Kat Koppin 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 10-6 and all four doubles teams. The No. 1 team of Alexis Fedanzo-Dudley and Paige Phillips won 6-1, 6-0 and the No. 2 doubles team of Aliesha Peterson and Emily Rench won 6-4, 6-4. The No. 3 doubles team of Olivia Hernandez and Trinity Stewart won 6-0, 6-1 and the No. 4 team of Jadien Pattermann and Natalia Maldonado won 6-3, 6-1.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Morris d. Plano 25-16, 25-22

Kalia Young had five blocks and three kills, Angela Smithey nine digs Cami Nunez six assists for Plano.

BOYS GOLF

Parkview 158, Chesterton Academy 182, Kankakee Trinity Academy 234

The Falcons won a dual meet that was limited to eight holes due to sunset time limitations. Leading scorers for Parkview were Kashton Wilson with a 33, Trenton Hennig with a 41 and Colin Mulder and Gavin Lambes with a 42.