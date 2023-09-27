Waubonsee hosting College Night at Sugar Grove campus Oct. 2

Waubonsee Community College will host College Night from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, on its Sugar Grove Campus in the Academic and Professional Center.

Waubonsee’s annual College Night is a free event designed for students, parents and community residents to get as much information as possible about choosing a college. There will be representatives from more than 100 colleges and universities along with informational presentations on topics such as choosing a college, choosing a major, financial aid and more.

Attendees will have the opportunity to receive a campus tour of the Sugar Grove Campus. For information about College Night and to RSVP for the campus tour, visit waubonsee.edu/collegenight.