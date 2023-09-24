Bastin sworn in as new Oswego police chief

Following his appointment as the new Oswego police chief, Jason Bastin thanked his fellow police officers for what they do every day.

“I know I’m standing up here because of the things that you guys do on a daily basis,” he said. “And I just hope that I can lead you and lead you well.”

Bastin was sworn in as the new police chief after Oswego village trustees unanimously approved his appointment at their Sept. 19 Village Board meeting. He has served as interim chief since the retirement of former Police Chief Jeff Burgner on June 13.

Following his retirement, Burgner was named as the new inspector general of Kendall County. Bastin started with the Oswego Police Department in 2005 as a patrol officer and has worked his way through the ranks.

“He has a focused vision for our police department,” Village Administrator Dan Di Santo said. “He has the support of the men and women in our police department and he is highly motivated to succeed.”

Village President Ryan Kauffman said that Burgner “set the bar very, very high.”

“And Jason has risen to that bar,” he said. “And with time and experience, I believe he’ll take us ever higher. He’s the man that’s going to lead us and take us to that next rung.”

Trustees also approved an employment agreement with Bastin. He will be paid an annual starting salary of $160,000.

Also during the meeting, Shane Yackley was promoted to deputy chief of support services.

“He brings a lot of good ideas and thinks outside the box,” Bastin said.

In addition, Matthew Gallup was promoted to sergeant and David Gasca was hired as a patrol officer. At 54 officers, the department is now fully staffed.

“It’s due in large part to our police commission and a lot of things that our staff has done as well,” Bastin said.