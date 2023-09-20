Sandwich looking to hire person to help with economic development, tourism

Sandwich is looking to hire someone to help the city with economic development and tourism.

As Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham described to City Council members at the Sandwich Committee-of-the-Whole Council meeting on Sept. 18, a person would be hired part time “to come in and bring us up to speed on our economic development.”

“We want a point person for the city to be actively engaged in attracting businesses.” — Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham

He said the city previously had an economic advisor “maybe back in the ‘90s or early 2000s.” The city in the past has also used outside agencies.

Along with economic development, the person would also be in charge of tourism, festivals, events and writing grants as well. Latham said the city is in need of hiring such a person, especially in light of the city’s continued housing growth and as surrounding communities like Plano, Yorkville and Oswego vie for economic growth.

“We want to be competitive as well,” Latham said. “We’re looking at some other areas that we want to develop in the community. We want a point person for the city to be actively engaged in attracting businesses.”

The city is looking to hire the person by the end of the year. City officials plan to reach out to the Sandwich Area Chamber of Commerce about the position.

“They’re such a partner with us and our businesses and we want to invite them to the table and have a conversation with them about what they’re looking for and what they see as community needs before we go out and hire someone,” Latham said.