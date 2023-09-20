Dani Peshia’s 13 aces key Newark volleyball win: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 19

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Newark d. Depue 25-2, 25-6

Dani Peshia had 13 aces, Olivia Smith four kills and three aces and Taylor Jeffers nine assists and four aces for Newark (17-2, 5-0).

Joliet West d. Yorkville 25-12, 25-15

Clare Knoll had three kills, four assists and six digs and Sam Whitt two digs and two blocks for the Foxes (4-14, 1-3).

BOYS SOCCER

Oswego East 8, Joliet Central 1

The Wolves improved to 4-1 in the SPC with a big game versus undefeated on Wednesday.

BOYS GOLF

Parkview Christian 183, Plano 199

Kashton Wilson shot a 42 and Gavin Lambes a 44 to lead Parkview to the win at Cedardell Golf Club.

Low scores for Plano were Braden Lee and Quentin Santoria with 48 each. Also scoring for Plano were Justin Bishop and Camden Winkler.