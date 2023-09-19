Yorkville School District Y115 wants community help with superintendent search

YORKVILLE – What kind of leader do residents, parents, teachers and students want for Yorkville School District 115?

They will have the opportunity to share their opinions about the selection of a new district superintendent during a forum starting at 7 p.m. on Sept. 20 in the auditorium of Yorkville Middle School, 920 Prairie Crossing Drive.

Superintendent Tim Shimp announced his resignation in April. Since then, the Yorkville School Board has hired two retired school superintendents, James Gay and Timothy Kilrea, to serve in an interim role until next July 1.

Now, school officials are engaged in a comprehensive search for a permanent replacement as the district’s top administrator.

A survey on the superintendent search to be found on the district website at www.y115.org is now open to the public and will be available through Sept. 25.

“We are excited to embark on this journey of finding the best possible candidate to lead our district,” School board President Darren Crawford said.

“By actively involving our community, staff, teachers, and students, we are reinforcing our commitment to shaping a future-focused educational environment that empowers our students to succeed.” Crawford said.

The superintendent search is being by conducted by Schaumburg-based Hazard Young Attea Associates, at a total cost of $24,500 for both the interim and permanent superintendent searches.

“With their expertise in identifying exceptional candidates and aligning leadership profiles with the unique needs of school districts, HYA will play a vital role in ensuring the selection of a superintendent who will inspire educational excellence and innovation,” according to a statement from the district’s central office.

HYA will host focus groups with teachers, staff, students, administrators, parent leaders, as well as civic and community leaders. Each group will receive an individual invitation.

“The district recognizes that the collective wisdom of its community is essential in identifying the qualities and qualifications that the ideal superintendent should possess,” district Director of Marketing and Storytelling Brent Edwards said.

The next superintendent is expected to be in place ahead of the start of classes for the 2024-25 school year.