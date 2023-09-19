Village of Montgomery Receives an Urban Forestry Grant

The village of Montgomery was awarded a $5,000 grant to assist in developing an urban forestry management plan.

The funds were provided by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Urban Forestry and Partner Grant Program and administered by The Morton Arboretum and the Chicago Region Trees Initiative (CRTI).

“The Village’s Forestry Division within the Public Works Department is dedicated to the importance and maintenance of our community’s natural infrastructure. Trees are critical; they provide us clean air, help reduce flooding and provide important habitat for birds and other wildlife,” Village Forestry Supervisor Ed Pfaff said in a news release.

The grant will allow the Village to create and develop a formal Urban Forestry Management Plan, clearly outlining village policies and goals related to maintaining and preserving its publicly owned trees. Additionally, the plan will outline the several SSAs managed by the village, the oversight of privately owned trees, define the standard operating procedures for day-to-day maintenance, and plan storm disaster emergency response actions.

For more information on the Forestry program and initiatives at Montgomery Village Hall, visit montgomeryil.org or contact Forestry Supervisor Ed Pfaff at epfaff@montgomeryil.org.