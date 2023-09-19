Plano police reports/Sept. 7-Sept. 16, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Battery

• Jose Galvan-Rivas, 31, of the 400 block of East Abe Street, Plano, was charged on Sept. 16 with domestic battery after he allegedly battered a female family member who resides with him.

• Shawn Wojak, 28, of the 800 block of West Rock Street, Plano, was charged on Sept. 12 with domestic battery and resisting a police officer. The victim was treated by medics and later transported to an area hospital, according to police.

DUI

Kevin Vivaldo, 23, of the 1700 block of Kensington Place, Aurora, was charged on Sept. 7 with driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper lane use.