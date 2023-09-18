Oswego police reports/Sept. 7-16, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DUI

Susan D. Lenske, 52, of the 3000 block of Shetland Lane, Montgomery, was charged on Sept. 7 with driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol and disobeying a traffic control device.

Theft

• Oswego Police are investigating a retail theft on Sept. 14 at Target, 3020 Route 34. According to police, $713.96 in merchandise was taken from the store.

• A white 2023 Camaro ZL1 Coupe was reported stolen between 10:30 p.m. and midnight Sept. 12 from Ron Westphal Chevy, 1425 Route 34.

Battery

• Oswego Police are investigating a battery that occurred on Sept. 16 at Kohl’s, 2500 Route 34.

• John Cessna, 57, of the 100 block of Polk Street, Oswego, was charged on Sept. 10 with domestic battery.

Criminal trespass to property

Erica M. Higgins, 37, of the zero to 100 block of Whitney Way, Montgomery, was charged on Sept. 8 with criminal trespass to property, obstructing, resisting arrest and aggravated battery to a police officer after she allegedly refused to leave a McDonald’s restaurant at 339 Douglas Road.

Possession of alcohol by minor

A 15-year-old female juvenile on Sept. 8 was found to be in possession of alcohol at Oswego High School, 1525 Harvey Road. The juvenile was charged with possession of alcohol by a minor.