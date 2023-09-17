Waubonsee announces Dr. Christine J. Sobek Outstanding Administrator Award

Jessica Moreno of Yorkville, Waubonsee Community College Dean for Academic Support, has been selected as the inaugural recipient of the Dr. Christine J. Sobek Outstanding Administrator Award. Moreno has served the college since 2009.

The award was established by the Board of Trustees to recognize and honor President Emeritus Dr. Christine J. Sobek upon her retirement, for her commitment, dedication and many years of distinguished service as president of Waubonsee Community College.

It recognizes the outstanding leadership of a Waubonsee Community College administrator who demonstrates an exceptional commitment to living out and leading others to live out the college’s vision and mission, as well as an approach to leadership that is truly transformational. This award also acknowledges a leader who demonstrates a strategic focus in decision-making, problem-solving, conflict resolution and implementation of change.

“It is an honor to be recognized. I have grown mentally and professionally at Waubonsee, but never once did I imagine receiving this award,” Moreno said in a news release. “I share this award with all of my colleagues who deserve it. We work tirelessly to ensure our students, faculty and staff feel seen, heard and welcomed.”

Fourteen years ago, Moreno started working at Waubonsee at the front desk in the Student Center. Since then, she has steadily advanced in her career by following the advice of her mother and role model, Antonia Menez. Menez instilled in her daughter the value of allowing her talents and hard work to shine through.

Despite losing her mother this year, Moreno continues to draw inspiration from her, referring to her as a hero who never wore a cape but instead a chemo port. She recalls her mother’s unwavering positivity and resilience, even while facing excruciating pain.

As a first-generation college student, Moreno navigated her college experience without guidance or mentorship. She felt her college years were haphazardly pieced together, and she had to stumble across information from her peers. Moreno recalls an instance where she almost missed applying to participate in commencement, which was one of many reasons that drove her to pursue a higher education career.

Serving as Waubonsee’s Dean for Academic Support, Moreno has provided leadership to full-time and part-time faculty in the areas of College Success and Developmental Math and English. In her role, Moreno oversees Tutoring and Academic Support, including initiatives such as Academic Coaches, Online Navigators, and specialized programs like Waubonsee’s Quick Path and SmarterMeasure.

Moreno has a strategic focus marked by excellence in decision-making, conflict resolution, and implementation of change. Under Moreno’s leadership, the college launched the MyMaterials initiative, which resulted in significant savings for students by providing them with affordable textbooks and course materials.