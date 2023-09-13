Waubonsee hosting events to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Waubonsee Community College will host a series of engaging events to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and National-Hispanic Serving Institutions Week. These events seek to recognize and honor the contributions and profound influence of Latinx culture on both American society and the college as a federally designated Hispanic Serving Institution.

These free events are open to the public and will take place from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15:

Kick off Latinx Heritage Month with a game of Loteria in the Latinx Resource Center at the Aurora Downtown Campus at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14. Almuerzo y Aprende (Lunch and Learn): A professional development series about best practices to serve Latinx students in higher education. The hybrid series will be available in-person and via Zoom and is designed to provide faculty, staff and administrators with essential tools and insights to help Latinx students thrive academically. The event will be held at the LRC at the Aurora Downtown Campus at noon on Friday, Sept. 22, Wednesday, Sept. 27, and Wednesday, Oct. 4. The featured presenters include Dr. Kristina Garcia, Dean of Communication and Behavioral Sciences at Elgin Community College; Josh Villalobos, Instructional Dean at Mission de Paso Campus at El Paso Community College; and Dr. Francisco Gaytan, President of Student Engagement at North Park University.

Waubonsee is proud to be recognized as a HSI by the U.S. Department of Education. The college is dedicated to increasing the institution’s capacity to serve Latinx leaders holistically.

To learn more about how Waubonsee is celebrating Latinx Heritage Month and for event details, visit waubonsee.edu/latinxheritagemonth.