Yorkville School District Y115 seeks community input for superintendent search

YORKVILLE – Last spring Yorkville School District 115 experienced a major change in leadership that is still playing out.

Superintendent Tim Shimp announced that he was resigning to take a job in the private sector, while the seven-member Yorkville school board changed dramatically with the election of four new members and the appointment of a fifth.

The outgoing school board in May approved a plan to initiate searches for both interim and permanent replacements in the superintendent’s role.

Days later the incoming board followed through on the plan, engaging a search firm and hiring a pair of interim superintendents who started July 1.

Now, the school district is moving forward with the next phase of the plan, a comprehensive search for a permanent superintendent.

School district officials say they want members of the community, teachers, staff and students to participate in what they are describing as a multi-faceted selection process.

Starting Sept. 8, a survey to be found on the district website at www.y115.org will open to the public and will be available through Sept. 25.

Meanwhile, the district will host an in-person community open forum at 7 p.m. on Sept. 20 in the Yorkville Middle School auditorium. A virtual forum is planned for the next day, with the link on the district website.

“We are excited to embark on this journey of finding the best possible candidate to lead our district,” School board President Darren Crawford said.

“By actively involving our community, staff, teachers, and students, we are reinforcing our commitment to shaping a future-focused educational environment that empowers our students to succeed.” Crawford said.

The superintendent search is being by conducted by Schaumburg-based Hazard Young Attea Associates (HYA), at a total cost of $24,500 for both the interim and permanent superintendent searches.

“With their expertise in identifying exceptional candidates and aligning leadership profiles with the unique needs of school districts, HYA will play a vital role in ensuring the selection of a superintendent who will inspire educational excellence and innovation,” according to a statement from the district’s central office.

HYA will host focus groups with teachers, staff, students, administrators, parent leaders, as well as civic and community leaders. Each group will receive an individual invitation.

“The district recognizes that the collective wisdom of its community is essential in identifying the qualities and qualifications that the ideal superintendent should possess,” district Director of Marketing and Storytelling Brent Edwards said.

The next superintendent is expected to be in place ahead of the start of classes for the 2024-25 school year.

Meanwhile, James Gay and Timothy Kilrea, both retired school superintendents, are serving as the Yorkville district’s interim leaders.