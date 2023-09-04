Waubonsee hosting free concert with Grammy-nominated musician Sept. 9

Waubonsee Community College will host a free concert featuring a live musical performance by Grammy-nominated Chicago trumpeter Victor Garcia and his Organ Quartet, on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 7 to 9 p.m.

The concert will take place in the Auditorium of Waubonsee’s Sugar Grove Campus, Route 47 at Waubonsee Drive. This free event is open to the public.

“You don’t want to miss this exciting concert,” Associate Professor of Arts/Ceramics Doug Jeppesen said in a news release. “Make sure to bring your family and friends.”

Garcia is known for his trumpet talent, which has garnered international acclaim, and is also a singer, percussionist and songwriter.

Garcia has performed with many renowned artists such as Aretha Franklin, Arturo Sandoval, Spoon, Monty Alexander, Wynton Marsalis, Victor Manuelle, Nicholas Payton, La India, the Temptations, Steve Turre, Bebe Winans, Tito Puente, Jr., Paquito de Rivera, Randy Brecker, Branford Marsalis, The Isley Brothers and Dr. John.

To learn more about this concert and other art and music events at Waubonsee Community College, visit calendar.waubonsee.edu/humanities.