Esporta Fitness in Oswego to stay open

After announcing that it would close at the end of August, Esporta’s fitness center at 201 Ogden Falls Road in Oswego will stay open.

Esporta, which is located along Route 34, had previously said that location would close on Aug. 28. In an email, Oswego Economic Development Director Kevin Leighty said he had heard the lease for the fitness center had been extended.

Officials for LA Fitness, which operates the Esporta fitness centers, could not be reached for comment. A person answering the phone on Aug. 31 at that location verified the Oswego fitness center is staying open.

Oswego will also see the opening of two new health clubs in the near future. A health club is set to fill the long-vacant former Dominick’s building in the Oswego Commons shopping center on Route 34 in Oswego.

The space at 3010 Route 34 has been vacant since the grocery store closed in 2013. Vasa Fitness will move into the 65,636-square-foot building after making $4 million in interior and exterior renovations.

A fitness center is set to fill the long-vacant former Dominick’s building in the Oswego Commons shopping center on Route 34 in Oswego. (Photo provided by the village of Oswego)

“Once completed, they plan to offer a wide variety of amenities including an indoor pool and spa, child care center, massage lounge, basketball court, racquetball court, functional training turf, boutique-style high intensity interval classes and personal training,” Leighty had said.

Vasa Fitness wants to open by the end of the year or by early next year, he said. In addition, Orangetheory Fitness is moving into the space at 1540 Douglas Road formerly occupied by Men’s Wearhouse in the Gerry Centennial Plaza.

He said Orangetheory Fitness should be in operation before Vasa Fitness is.

“They’re currently doing membership pre-sale and offering founding member rates ahead of their grand opening,” Leighty said.