Waubonsee Community College still accepting fall semester registrations

With courses starting Aug. 21, there is still time to register at Waubonsee Community College for the fall 2023 semester. More than 375 credit courses are being offered in more than 60 subject areas.

Waubonsee’s fall semester courses begin on Aug. 21, but students can also start on Sept. 18 or Oct. 16. Waubonsee’s students can choose from a variety of options for when, where, and how to take classes — earning college credit the way that works best for them and their families. Visit waubonsee.edu/semester for more details.

Also offered this fall are some special scholarship opportunities for qualifying students. Eligible Waubonsee students who complete the financial aid application process will receive some assistance to pay for tuition, fees, and/or course materials through Waubonsee’s Success Scholarship. Qualifying students may receive much more. Visit waubonsee.edu/success-scholarship for more information and eligibility criteria.

Any student who has worked or is currently working in Early Childhood Education and is interested in pursuing additional educational credentials at Waubonsee, may benefit from receiving the Early Childhood Access Consortium for Equity (ECACE) grant. The ECACE grant was created to address the shortage of qualified early childhood educators by encouraging the pursuit of credentials and advancement of already-held degrees in early childhood education, with an aim toward building a strong, well-prepared workforce. Twenty-three Waubonsee students benefited from the ECACE grant last year, with 13 of those recipients being first-generation college students.

Waubonsee students can enroll in Early Childhood Education courses this fall, including ECE 101, ECE 212, and ECE 296 for free. Eligible students may access Cengage digital course materials at no cost.

In addition, anyone in Illinois who needs to complete their formal high school education can receive free instruction in math, vocabulary, reading comprehension and writing skills at Waubonsee’s Aurora Downtown Campus. The Illinois Community College Board is removing barriers for those who aspire to receive a diploma by waiving the GED exam cost of $144.

Anyone interested can use the discount code ILSAVE to take the GED exam through Sept. 30. By earning a State of Illinois High School Diploma, adult learners will be able to qualify for higher paying jobs and continued educational opportunities at colleges. Visit waubonsee.edu/adulted for more information.