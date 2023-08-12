Waubonsee, Aurora University sign admissions agreement to provide seamless student transfer

Waubonsee Community College and Aurora University (AU) recently signed a Guaranteed Admissions Agreement. The agreement provides a seamless opportunity for Waubonsee students to complete a bachelor’s degree at AU after completing coursework at Waubonsee.

Any Waubonsee student who has completed a transferable Associate in Arts or Associate in Science degree at Waubonsee with a minimum GPA of 2.25, submits a required application and supporting documentation and meets all other admission requirements, will automatically be admitted to AU at the junior level and will be deemed to have met AU’s lower division general education requirements.

Waubonsee President Dr. Brian Knetl and Aurora University President Dr. Susana Rivera-Mills officially signed the agreement in a spirit of cooperation.

“We are affirming a long partnership, and there is more mutually cooperative work to come,” Knetl said in a news release.

“By signing this agreement, we are providing a simplified and streamlined pathway for our students to maximize student success,” Rivera-Mills said in the release. “It opens all kinds of possibilities to be innovative.”

There are specific admission and academic requirements for this program. Visit waubonsee.edu/transfer for information.