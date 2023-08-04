Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers coming to Ogden Hill shopping center in Montgomery

By the fall, those visiting the Ogden Hill shopping center in Montgomery will have another food option.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is set to open in the shopping center this fall. The fast-casual restaurant chain sells steak burgers that are cooked-to-order, all-beef hot dogs and chicken sandwiches along with freshly churned frozen custard treats.

Freddy’s has several locations in the Chicagoland area, including in Romeoville, Westmont, Glendale Heights and Crystal Lake. Along with Freddy’s, another restaurant chain, Popeyes, is set to open a restaurant in the center by next summer.

In June, the Montgomery Village Board approved plans for a Cooper’s Hawk winery and restaurant in the shopping center. Ogden Hill shopping center at located at the intersection of Route 30 and Route 34.

“Freddy’s and Popeyes will be an excellent complement to Ogden Hill shopping center’s fantastic lineup of retail, dining, service and entertainment options and soon we will be announcing two more additional tenants,” Anthony Casaccio, president and CEO of the Inland National Development Company, said in a news release. “We look forward to continuing our commitment to provide an outstanding and vibrant retail experience to the community, the three nearby high schools and the Rush-Copley Medical Center as frequent consumers of the center.”

Originally developed in 2004-2005, the Ogden Hill shopping center houses several tenants, including Sam’s Club, Menard’s, JC Penney, Walgreens, Sonic, Buona Beef, McAlister’s Deli, Goodwill Industries and Binny’s Beverage Depot.