Waubonsee Foundation Board welcomes new member

The Waubonsee Community College Foundation recently welcomed Wamecca Rodriguez of Yorkville to the board of directors.

National Board-Certified Teacher by trade, Rodriguez works as a library media specialist within Yorkville School District 115. Her work in this role allows her to curate print and digital library resources and enables her to lead information literacy and digital citizenship instruction for school programming.

Rodriguez holds a master’s degree in Library & Information Science from the University of North Texas and a bachelor’s degree in African-American/Black Studies from the University of Pennsylvania. She also currently serves as head coach for two step teams and is the lead sponsor of the Yorkville High School chapter of Girls Run the World – an empowerment program developed to support, encourage, and uplift young ladies in their personal and professional endeavors.

The mission of the Waubonsee Community College Foundation is to cultivate philanthropic donors, to responsibly steward its assets and to equitably award scholarships to students to help them achieve their educational goals.

For more information, contact the Development Office at 630-466-2316 or visit waubonsee.edu/foundation.