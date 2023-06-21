Softball: 2023 Record Newspapers All-Area team

Here is the 2023 Record Newspapers All-Area softball team.
Lindsey Cocks, Plano, sophomore, shortstop/third base: Class 3A Second Team All-State pick batted .471 with .513 on-base percentage, 33 hits, six doubles, six doubles, five triples, four homers and 25 RBIs. Fielded at a .948 percentage.
“You would never know that she is sophomore on a varsity field,” Plano coach Dwayne Love said. “She is diving, hustling and positively encouraging her teammates. Interstate Eight teams knew not to hit to her because she made every play she attempted.”
Mia Corres, Oswego East, senior, outfielder: Rose State College commit batted .435 with .512 on-base percentage and 1.281 OPS with 47 hits, 21 for extra bases. Corres had single-season program record nine triples, three homers, 35 RBIs and 42 runs scored with 12 stolen bases. Outstanding center fielder fielded at a .958 percentage. Corres was a three-time all-conference pick and third-team All-State by the Illinois Coaches Association.
Ronnie Craft, Oswego East, junior, infielder: Second Team All-State pick and all-conference selection batted .470 with .500 on-base percentage, 1.204 OPS, 54 hits, 25 RBIs, 43 runs scored and 16 stolen bases.
Sara Ebner, Yorkville, senior, shortstop: Wisconsin-Green Bay recruit was top hitter for 36-3 Foxes who finished second in Class 4A. Ebner batted .509 with 14 doubles, seven homers, 55 hits, 34 runs scored and 45 RBIs. Second Team All-State and Southwest Prairie Conference Player of the Year.
Aubriella Garza, Oswego, sophomore, third base/pitcher: Garza set Oswego single-season record for hits with 54. On the year batted .478 with 27 runs scored, 54 hits, 37 RBIs, 13 doubles, two triples and seven homers. In the circle posted 13-4 record with 62 strikeouts.
Cori Kennedy, Oswego, senior, catcher/centerfielder: Kennedy, a Jacksonville University commit, set Oswego single-season record for home runs with 11 and most hits in a career with 116. On the season she hit .440 with 46 runs scored, 51 hits, 39 RBIs, nine doubles, three triples and the 11 home runs. All-conference pick.
Kayla Kersting, Yorkville, freshman, catcher: Kersting enjoyed stellar first season as one of top hitters for Class 4A state runners-ups. Kersting hit .472 with 10 doubles, three triples, six homers, 50 hits, 38 runs scored and 37 RBIs. All-conference and Second Team All-State.
Taylor Kruser, Newark, senior, pitcher/shortstop: Key contributor for 30-2 sectional finalist Newark both as a hitter and pitcher. Kruser hit .496 with 56 hits, eight doubles, one triple, 25 RBIs and 42 runs scored at the plate. In the circle posted 7-1 record with 2.20 ERA and 80 strikeouts over 35 innings. Second Team All-State.
Danica Peshia, junior, catcher/infielder/outfielder: Powerful bat in the middle of the lineup for 30-2 sectional finalist Newark. Peshia hit .500 with 52 hits, 11 doubles, seven homers, 48 RBIs and 50 runs scored. Had clutch two-out, two-run homer in seventh inning, and walk-off single in ninth inning of sectional semifinal. Second Team All-State.
Madi Reeves, Yorkville, senior, pitcher: Miami of Ohio recruit led Foxes to 36-3 record and second place in Class 4A in first state tournament appearance. Reeves posted 25-2 record and 0.97 ERA with 346 strikeouts over 180 innings, with 10-strikeout one-hitter in sectional final and 16-strikeout three-hitter in supersectional. Reeves finished three-year varsity career with 936 strikeouts. Class 4A First Team All-State and three-time conference Pitcher of the Year.
Kodi Rizzo, Newark, junior, pitcher/outfielder: Part of stellar pitching trio for 30-2 sectional finalist Newark also a big hitter. Rizzo posted 7-0 record with 1.09 ERA and 97 strikeouts over 57 1/3 innings. At the plate hit .400 with 36 hits, five doubles, three triples, five homers, 20 RBIs and 44 runs scored. Second Team All-State.
Kaitlyn Roberts, Yorkville, senior, outfielder: UW-Stevens Point commit was a dynamic two-way threat in center field for Class 4A state runner-up Foxes. Roberts batted .385 with nine doubles, four triples, five homers, 40 hits, 38 runs scored and 31 RBIs. Three-time all-conference pick.
Kaitlyn Schofield, Newark, senior, pitcher/second base: University of Cumberlands commit and two-way standout led Newark to 30-2 season and sectional final. Schofield, Class 1A first team All-State, batted .510 with 51 hits, 11 doubles, two triples, nine homers, 46 RBIs and 58 runs scored at the plate. In the circle posted 14-1 record and two saves with 1.02 ERA, .710 WHIP, .134 batting average against and 142 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings.
Breanna Sexton, Sandwich, senior, shortstop: All-conference pick batted .535 with 30 RBIs. Sexton only struck out six times all season.
Honorable mention
Grace Allgood, Yorkville Christian, sophomore, pitcher/shortstop; Jaelynn Anthony, Oswego, freshman, pitcher/shortstop; Finley Anderson, Oswego East, junior, infielder; Aubrey Cyr, Sandwich, sophomore, pitcher; Sam Davidowski, Yorkville, senior, designated player; Kaelia Fox, Yorkville Christian, junior, catcher; Kenzie Gatz, Oswego East, senior, pitcher/infielder; Bridget Hooper, Yorkville Christian, freshman, first base; Jensen Krantz, Yorkville, junior, first base; Allison Olson, Sandwich, senior, catcher; May Pasqualini, Oswego East, senior, catcher/utility; Alexis Sexton, Sandwich, senior, center fielder; Ryan Williams, Newark, junior, third base; Peyton Wohead, Newark, senior, catcher.