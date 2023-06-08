IHSA softball: Yorkville vs. Oak Park-River Forest Class 4A state semifinals: How to watch, tickets, directions

Yorkville softball is headed to Louisville Slugger sports complex in Peoria for the IHSA Class 4A state semifinals on Friday.

Here is what you need to know ahead of Friday’s 3 p.m. semifinal game against Oak Park-River Forest.

IHSA Softball Class 4A State Semifinals Schedule

Friday, June 9

Yorkville vs. Oak Park-River Forest: 3 p.m.

Marist vs. Bloomington: 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

Class 4A third-place game: 3 p.m.

Class 4A state championship game: 5:30 p.m.

How to watch the IHSA state softball playoffs

You can watch the IHSA Class 4A state softball semifinal between Yorkville and Oark Park-River Forest on the NFHS network.

Purchase IHSA softball playoff tickets

Tickets for the IHSA Class 3A and 4A state softball semifinals can be purchased for $10 each on GoFan.

Where are the IHSA state softball playoffs for Class 4A?

Louisville Slugger sports complex is located at 8400 Orange Prairie Road in Peoria.

More to know

This is the first state semifinal softball appearance for Yorkville in school history. This is the 14th state semifinal appearance for OPRF.

Yorkville enters Friday’s game with a record of 35-2. OPRF is 30-7.