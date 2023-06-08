Child seriously injured, caregiver hurt in Yorkville dog bite incident

A child was seriously injured and a caregiver hurt when bitten by a dog Thursday morning, June 8, at a home in the 400 block of Heustis Street, Yorkville.

In a statement, Yorkville police said officers responded to the home at 10:40 a.m. on a report of a dog bite.

Police said officers were told that a dog that resides at the home bit the child unprovoked, causing serious injuries to the child. A caregiver who was at the home received minor injuries separating the dog from the child.

The child was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora for treatment and the caregiver was treated and released.

The dog was removed from the home and placed under quarantine for observation, police said.