Police say two shot at Plano graduation party Friday set for release from hospital

Two people who suffered serious injuries in a shooting at a graduation party Friday night in Plano are expected to be released from a hospital today or Wednesday.

One of the victims was shot in the abdomen and the other victim was shot in the shoulder, Gene Morton, sergeant of investigations for the Plano Police Department, said Tuesday, May 30. The two victims are listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation into the shooting continues.

“If anybody has any information, we’d sure like to hear from them,” Morton said. “We’re still trying to track down any witnesses.”

Police arrived at a party at 10:20 p.m. Friday in the 3500 block of Eileen Street for reports of gunshot wounds. After further investigation, police learned that a fight broke out between two people, and one fired multiple shots toward four people, striking two of them. After the shooting, everyone fled the scene.

Those with information to share are asked to call Plano Police Investigations at 630-552-3121.