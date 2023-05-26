Oswego Village Board OKs agreement to add 20 more downtown parking spaces

Oswego village officials have created additional parking options to meet the increased demand for parking in the village’s downtown.

At a May 2 special Oswego Village Board meeting, village trustees approved an agreement that is expected to add 20 new parking spaces on Van Buren Street. Trustees approved easement agreements with DTG Investments, LLC that will allow public parking at 73-75 W. Van Buren St. and at 76 W. Van Buren St.

Oswego Village Administrator Dan Di Santo had told trustees that staff’s goal was to secure these easements prior to construction commencement of water main improvements on Van Buren anticipated in the coming weeks.

“In addition, the Washington Street traffic signals at Main and Harrison atreets are under construction, which will allow customers to more easily cross Route 34 to access public parking on Main Street and the Reserve parking deck,” Di Santo said.

With the opening three new restaurants in downtown Oswego on the south side of Main Street, the village board had asked staff to look into opportunities for improving access to public parking in the area.

According to the terms of the agreement, DTG Investments has granted easements to the village to allow public parking between the hours of 5 p.m. and 5 a.m., with no parking from 2 a.m. to 5 a.m. At all other times, these parking areas will be restricted for use by the tenants of and visitors to the properties.

The village has also agreed to the following additional terms:

• The village agrees to remove snow from the spaces.

• The village agrees to remove the weigh station in the public right of way and restore the property.

• The village agrees to seal coat the public parking areas, repair existing potholes and install parking blocks.

• The village agrees to remove the tree in front of 70 W. Van Buren Street, if DTG Investments, LLC obtains written approval from the owner.

• The owner grants a temporary construction easement to the village throughout the duration of the project.