Yorkville police reports / May 19-25, 2023

Information in the May 19-25, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Man injured, charged in collision

Ray E. James, 83, of the 2900 block of Courtney Street in Plano, was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center after a vehicle collision at 4:33 p.m. May 15 at the intersection of Route 34 and Sycamore Road. Police said his car rear-ended a vehicle driven by a 44-year-old Newark woman who was not injured. James was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Vehicle strikes deer

A 54-year-old Geneva man reported that a deer ran across his vehicle’s path, which struck the animal with its front bumper, at 10:55 p.m. May 11 on Route 47 south of Corneils Road. The man was uninjured. The deer continued running and was not found.