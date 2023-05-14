Kendall County Sheriff’s Office holding recruitment open house May 30

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is seeking highly motivated individuals looking to begin a rewarding career in a field that offers the ability to have a positive impact and to make a difference in the community every single day.

A recruitment open house will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 30 at the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, 1102 Cornell Lane in Yorkville. Applicants interested in the patrol and corrections divisions will have a chance to tour the facility, meet staff, have questions answered and learn about the recruitment and field training processes. This open house is not mandatory for the testing process and is open to anyone interested in a career at the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

A video with information about the open house is available at youtu.be/rnNhkYOQ5oY.

For those interested in the patrol division, testing will be at 8 a.m. June 3 and at 6 p.m. June 8. It is only necessary to attend one testing date. Each include the POWER test followed immediately by the written exam.

The patrol application can be found at bit.ly/bit.ly/KCPatrolApp; the corrections application will be announced at a later date.