Yorkville mayor, aldermen take oath in historic session at new city hall

YORKVILLE – Mayor John Purcell and four aldermen took the oath of office Tuesday evening at the first-ever Yorkville City Council meeting in the new city hall building at 651 Prairie Pointe Drive.

It was the realization of a dream for Purcell, who had championed the building’s purchase and renovation as the headquarters for city government and the Yorkville Police Department.

Purcell ran unopposed in the April 4 balloting and was reelected to a four-year term as the growing city’s top elected official.

Also taking the oath were Ward 1 Alderman Daniel Transier, Ward 2 Alderman Craig Soling, Ward 3 Alderman Chris Funkhouser and Ward 4 Alderman Rusty Corneils, all elected or reelected to four-year terms on the council.

Transier was unopposed in his reelection bid. Soling, who was appointed to his council seat in late 2021, also was unopposed as he sought election in his own right.

Council veteran Funkhouser fended off an election challenge, while newcomer Corneils emerged the winner in his council race.

For Corneils, it was his second swearing-in ceremony in barely a month.

In the penultimate council meeting at the old city hall building on April 11, Corneils was appointed by Purcell to fill out the final days left on the unexpired aldermanic term for Jason Peterson, who resigned his council seat after being elected to the Kendall County Board last November.

The swearing-in ceremonies took place in the third-floor council chambers of the 44,000-square-foot renovated building.

Kendall County Circuit Court Judge John McAdams administered the oath to Purcell.

Kendall County Associate Judge Carlo Colosimo, who served as a Yorkville alderman from 2011 to 2019, handled the swearing-in duties for the aldermen.

Four Yorkville aldermen and Mayor John Purcell began new terms of office at the new city hall building at 651 Prairie Pointe Drive on May 9, 2023. They are, from left, Rusty Corneils, Chris Funkhouser, Daniel Transier, Purcell and Craig Soling. (Mark Foster)

The city has spent about $10.5 million, including the $1.9 million purchase price, to transform the 651 Prairie Pointe structure, formerly a professional office building, into the new city hall.

Purcell said the city would have spent twice as much to construct such a building from scratch.

The renovated building replaces the former city hall building at 800 Game Farm Road, which the city is now in the process of selling to Yorkville School District Y115 for $700,000.

School officials plan to spend a further $350,000 to adapt the building for use as offices for the district’s central administration.

At Tuesday’s meeting, aldermen approved an agreement giving the school district access to the building prior to the sale closing later this month. The district plans to start construction work immediately and move into the space early in June.

The new city hall is located on the far northeast side of the city near the Yorkville Post Office. The three-story structure is clearly visible in the distance to motorists traveling along East Veterans Parkway (Route 34).

The council chambers provide aldermen and the visiting public with professional surroundings in which to conduct the city’s business.

Aldermen, the mayor, city clerk and city attorney sit on a dais with high-backed chairs. To one side on the raised platform is additional seating for top city staff members.

The room has a capacity of about 90 people. Adjacent conference rooms with video links will allow for an overflow of another 40 or 50 visitors.

In a building that has tight security features, the council chambers is one of the few areas that are readily accessible to the public.

Visitors entering the building are greeted by two service desks inside the main lobby, both protected by bullet-resistant glass.

One is for the Yorkville Police Department, which covers almost all of the first floor and most of the second.

The other is the City Services desk, which handles utility billing and other resident needs, and is the first point of contact for contractors, developers and others doing business with the city.

There are offices, conference rooms and work areas for the Community Development Department on the second floor.

On the top floor, with broad views of the surrounding landscape, are offices for the mayor, city clerk, finance director, parks and recreation superintendent and other city employees.

Initially, city officials had hoped to occupy their new home before the end of 2022, but work on the building was frequently slowed by the supply chain problems plaguing construction projects everywhere.

The city will host an open house at the new city hall from 4 to 7 p.m. on June 13, followed immediately by the council meeting.

The eight-member Yorkville City Council consists of two aldermen each from four wards. Terms are staggered so that half the council is up for election every two years.

Those with two years remaining on their current terms include Ward 1 Alderman Ken Koch, Ward 2 Alderman Joe Plocher, Ward 3 Alderman Matt Marek and Ward 4 Alderman Seaver Tarulis.

At the Tuesday meeting, Transier was appointed mayor pro tem, meaning he will preside over council meetings whenever Purcell may be absent.

After Purcell took the oath, former Kendall County Board member Anne Vickery of Minooka rose to make a surprise presentation. Vickery and Purcell had served together on the county board for many years and were legendary for their heated exchanges over county policy.

Vickery produced a very regal-looking king’s crown and placed it atop Purcell’s head.

“You can’t be afraid and John Purcell isn’t afraid of anything,” Vickery said afterwards.