Waubonsee announces 2023 Distinguished Alumnus

Each year, the Waubonsee Community College Distinguished Alumnus Award is presented to an outstanding graduate of Waubonsee Community College. Awardees have distinguished themselves in their chosen profession, have documented evidence of contribution and service to their community, and demonstrated a continued interest in lifelong education. This year’s Distinguished Alumnus is Dr. Scott Mertes, Provost at Mid Michigan College.

Between Waubonsee and Mid Michigan College, Mertes has spent 20 years in community colleges – first as a student and then as a dedicated professional. In his 18 years at Mid Michigan College, Mertes has led almost every aspect of the institution – student services, external relations and advancement and academics. He is the personification of scholar-professional, having also taught at Central Michigan University and Walden University, and publishing numerous articles on issues related to community college student retention.

After earning his Associate in Arts degree from Waubonsee in 1992, he went on to earn his bachelor’s degree from Winona State University, master’s degree from the University of Iowa and doctorate from the University of Nebraska.

The college will recognize Mertes at the upcoming commencement ceremonies scheduled for Saturday, May 13, on the Sugar Grove Campus in the Field House.