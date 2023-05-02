Sandwich hires former Normal police chief as interim chief

Sandwich city officials believe former Normal Police Chief Richard Bleichner is the right person to lead the city’s police department as they search for a new police chief.

At its meeting Monday, the Sandwich City Council voted to hire former Bleichner as the city’s interim police chief. The city decided not to renew the contract of Sandwich Police Chief Jim Bianchi, whose contract expired Sunday. He had served as police chief since September 2013.

Bianchi retired as Normal police chief last year after leading the department for 11 years. He had started with the Normal Police Department in 1991.

“Chief Bleichner has a great background,” Mayor Todd Latham said. “His police experience is very deep and knowledgeable. He’s looking for a short-term opportunity as well and this kind of was a great opportunity for both of us.”

The city found Bleichner through the Illinois Association of Police Chiefs, which it is also using to find a permanent chief. The contract is for four months or until the city hires a new police chief.

Latham said the contract could be extended if the city needs additional time in finding a permanent chief. He will be paid $9,500 a month.

Bleichner is happy to lead the city’s police department while city officials look for a new police chief.

“I love policing,” he said. “I’m passionate about that. I love being around police officers. And when I have the opportunity to come in and hopefully provide some stability during the transition, that certainly appealed to me, because I think I can utilize some of my experience, things that I have learned, to help staff out here during that transition. That’s really what it is all about for me, is just being able to give back to a profession that’s given me a lot over the years.”

Latham has said the decision not to renew Bianchi’s contract was made because he wants to see a better outcome from the police department across all areas. Latham said there have been complaints during his time as mayor from aldermen and residents about the lack of property code enforcement and motorists speeding through town.

City Council members voted 7-1 on April 4 to approve an agreement with the Illinois Association of Police Chiefs to conduct a search on the city’s behalf for a new chief at cost of $11,000. Voting “no” was 4th Ward Alderman Rick Whitecotton, who said he voted against the agreement because he didn’t feel the council had considered enough options before making the decision.

Shaw Media reporter David Petesch contributed to this report.