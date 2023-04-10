Sandwich City Council votes to begin search for new police chief; Bianchi to depart April 30 as contract expires

The city of Sandwich will not be renewing the contract of Police Chief Jim Bianchi, which is set to expire April 30.

City Council members voted 7-1 April 4 to approve an agreement with the Illinois Association of Police Chiefs to conduct a search on the city’s behalf for a new chief at cost of $11,000.

The search is expected to take three to four months.

Alderman Rich Robinson questioned who would lead the department between April 30 and when a new chief can start work.

Mayor Todd Latham said the plan is to hire an interim chief, recommended by the IAPC and appointed by himself, to serve from the last week of this month until a permanent chief is sworn-in.

“It is time for us to move on to somebody else.” — Mayor Todd Latham

Latham said the decision not to renew Bianchi’s contract was made because he wants to see a better outcome from the police department across all areas.

Latham said there have been complaints during his time as mayor from aldermen and residents about the lack of property code enforcement and motorists speeding through town.

“I have great expectations, goals and outcomes,” Latham said. “It is time for us to move on to somebody else.”

Latham said Bianchi was given a 30-day notice of non-renewal in March.

Bianchi declined comment for this story. He has served as police chief for the past ten years.

Alderman Rick Whitecotton cast the lone negative vote on the motion to approve the agreement with the IAPC.

Whitecotton said he voted against the agreement because he didn’t feel the council had considered enough options before making the decision.