Waubonsee Community College Board honors departing trustee with resolution and honorary title

The Waubonsee Community College Board of Trustees adopted a resolution April 19 to recognize and honor James Michels for his commitment, dedication and many years of distinguished service on the board.

The board also bestowed upon Michels the honorary title of Trustee Emeritus.

Michels, a Sugar Grove resident, was first elected to the board in 1987 and worked tirelessly to provide higher education access for the greater community, according to a statement from the college.

Michels completed his board term April 30.

During his time on the board, Michels served as vice chair for two years and as secretary for one-and-half-years. In addition, Michels served as a member of the board’s policy committee and as the board liaison to the Waubonsee Foundation.

In his 36 years on the board as Waubonsee’s longest-continuously-serving trustee, Michels aided the college’s partnerships and collaborations.

Last year, the Illinois Community College Trustees Association recognized Michels for his dedicated volunteer service. He is one of only 15 community college trustees in Illinois to have served 35 years or more.

Throughout his tenure, Michels worked with three college presidents: John J. Swalec, Jr., president emeritus, Christine J. Sobek, president emeritus, and Brian Knetl. His support of initiatives in support of student success can be felt across the Waubonsee district. Two notable achievements during his tenure include developing and completing the 2020 College Master Plan, five years ahead of schedule and on budget, and achieving a bond rating of Aaa for the college from Moody’s Investors Services.

Outside of Waubonsee, Michels has received several professional recognitions over the years, including Civil Engineer of the Year and professional recognition honors from the American Society of Civil Engineers.

The founder of Engineering Enterprises, Inc. of Sugar Grove, he was inducted into the Chicago Area Entrepreneurship Hall of Fame in 2007 for lifetime achievement. He is also very active with the Luxembourg American Cultural Society and Center as Chair Emeritus and on the Finance Committee. In 2021, Michels coordinated a visit from the Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg to the United States to Waubonsee’s Sugar Grove Campus.