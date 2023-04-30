Waubonsee Community College Board of Trustees seats members, elects officers

The Waubonsee Community College Board of Trustees seated newly elected members and elected officers at a seating and reorganization meeting held April 27.

Judge Robert Pilmer of 23rd Judicial District of Kendall and DeKalb counties swore-in each of the trustees elected to board terms in the April 4 consolidated election along with a student trustee.

The board then unanimously elected its officers for 2023-2025 as follows: Rebecca Oliver, chair; Patrick Kelsey, vice chair; and Gregory Thomas, secretary.

Sworn-in to new, six-year board terms were incumbents Jimmie Delgado of Oswego, and Thomas of Aurora. Delgado has served on the board since 2015. Thomas was originally appointed in 2018.

Elected by fellow students, Student Trustee Van Wheeler, of North Aurora, was also seated for a one-year term.

Joining the board for the first time is Stacey Ries who was elected to a six-year term .

Ries, a resident of Oswego, is the deputy general counsel and corporate integrity officer at Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora.

Ries is responsible for oversight of the medical center’s corporate integrity program including HIPAA and also performs contract management, acquisitions, research and general in-house legal issues. She also leads the organization’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Ries graduated from the University of Wisconsin–Madison with a bachelor’s degree in nursing and received her law degree and certificate in health law from DePaul University - College of Law. She also holds a certification in healthcare compliance through the Health Care Compliance Association. She currently serves on the Fox Valley United Way board and served as chair from 2018-2023.