Oswego SD308 robotics team awarded Engineering Inspiration Award, competes at World Championship

The Oswego SD308 robotics team, 2338 Gear It Forward, competed at the 2023 FIRST Robotics Competition World Championship in Houston, Texas. There are over 3,200 robotic teams worldwide; over 600 qualified and competed at the world championship. The team finished in the top 64 robots in the world.

In addition to qualifying for the world championship through regional competitions, the team earned an invitation after winning the Engineering Inspiration Award at the 7 Rivers Regional Event in LaCrosse, Wis.

The Engineering Inspiration Award is an award that celebrates outstanding success in advancing respect and appreciation for engineering within a team’s school or organization and community. This was awarded for the team’s ability to spread the message of FIRST throughout the community as well as their involvement in passing legislation to have robotics supported and recognized on the third Friday in March in Illinois as Illinois FIRST Robotics Day.

FIRST works as a community to prepare young people for a STEM future and aims to ensure its programs have a lasting, positive impact as well as inspire the next generation of innovators and leaders. FIRST stands for For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology.