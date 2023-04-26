Kendall County prosecutor resigns over alleged improper relationship

YORKVILLE - A high-ranking official in the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s office has resigned after allegations surfaced that he had been involved in an improper physical relationship with a woman who was involved in multiple cases pending before the court.

Kendall County First Assistant State’s Attorney Mark Shlifka resigned on Monday amid allegations that between March 2022 and March 2023 he had been involved in an improper romantic relationship with a Kendall County woman who had been the complaining witness and victim of two domestic battery cases and more recently the defendant in a DUI case.

The cases are still being prosecuted by the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s office and Shlifka was aware of the woman’s involvement in them, according to a lawsuit she filed against both Shlifka and Weis.

“This sexual relationship between the defendant and the plaintiff was brazenly open. The defendant (Shlifka) took the plaintiff on vacations and speaking engagements with him, took her to a party where many Cook County judges and lawyers were present, stayed over at the plaintiff’s residence on many occasions and met her at a hotel near the Kendall County courthouse on many occasions,” the woman’s lawsuit asserted.

Shlifka could not be reached for comment.

The woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol following a crash in December 2020 in Oswego. That case is in pre-trial proceedings, according to court records.

She filed the lawsuit against Shlifka and Weis on Monday. The suit seeks more than $50,000 in compensatory damages from Shlifka and $50,000 in compensatory damages from Weis, who is accused of not properly supervising Shlifka.

In a statement issued Tuesday afternoon, Weis said that Shlifka was put on administrative leave after his office learned about the relationship on Friday evening. On Monday, Shlifka submitted his resignation effective immediately.

“After confirming the existence of the dating/romantic relationship, the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office filed appropriate court pleadings in both matters to ensure the continued integrity of these proceedings and to ensure that both defendants receive a fair trial,” Weis’ statement reads. “Additionally, the Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission has been notified.”

In addition, the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office is not aware of any other individuals or incidents regarding Shlifka, the release stated. Nevertheless, Weis has requested an outside State’s Attorney’s Office to conduct any investigation if the need should arise, according to the release.

“The Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office will continue to see that justice is done for the residents of Kendall County and take appropriate action when necessary to maintain the ethical pursuit of justice for all Kendall County,” Weis said.

A case management conference on the lawsuit is set for 9 a.m. July 20, according to court records.