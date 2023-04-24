Yorkville School Board Y115 race ended in a tie for two candidates, unofficial results show

YORKVILLE – When people say “every vote counts,” it is not a just a cliche. It’s true.

Just ask Yorkville School Board Y115 candidates Leslie Smogor and Jason Demas, who appear to be tied with just a day to go before the votes are to be certified.

According to unofficial election results posted on the Kendall County and Kane County clerks’ websites, Smogor and Demas each received 1,591 votes in the April 4 balloting.

Demas and Smogor were running in the Bristol portion of the school district, which includes a small piece of Kane County and from which voters were to select two board members.

Darren Crawford, who totaled 1,658 from both counties, appears to have been the top vote-getter in the race, with Smogor and Demas tied for the second spot.

Deciding who will get that second board seat could come down to the luck of the draw.

According to the Illinois Constitution, if two or more persons have an equal and the highest number of votes for an office, they shall draw lots to determine which of them shall be declared elected.

Demas received 1,582 votes in Kendall and nine in Kane, according to the unofficial totals, while Smogor received 1,552 in Kendall and 39 in Kane.

The fourth candidate in the Bristol portion of the district, Jorge Ayala, received 1,448 votes in Kendall and 27 in Kane, unofficial totals show.

Meanwhile, Michael Knoll was running unopposed for a two-year term on the board, while Michael Houston appears to have been the top vote-getter in the southern portion of the district, where voters were to select one board member. Candidates Molly Gerke and Wayland Middendorf do not appear to have gained enough votes for a seat on the board.