Waubonsee Community College to build new $60M Career and Technical Education building

Waubonsee Community College is finalizing plans to fund the college’s new Career and Technical Education building, and will hold a public hearing in May for residents to learn more.

According to a news release from the college, the Board of Trustees passed two main resolutions at its April 19 meeting — the first authorizing the issuance of not to exceed $30 million in general obligation bonds, and the second calling a public hearing about the intent to sell bonds.

The public hearing is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 in the Community Board Room on the college’s Sugar Grove Campus.

Last month, the board endorsed a general plan of taking 50% of project costs from reserve funds and 50% from the issuance of bonds. No property tax levy will be issued to repay the bonds, as the board decided to pledge a portion of annual state funding.

The CTE building is expected to cost roughly $60 million and will house Waubonsee’s Automotive Technology, Auto Body Repair and Welding Technology Programs when it opens on the main Sugar Grove Campus in fall 2025.