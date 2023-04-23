April 23, 2023
Waubonsee Community College to build new $60M Career and Technical Education building

Public hearing set for May 17 on college’s Sugar Grove Campus

Waubonsee Community College

Waubonsee Community College is finalizing plans to fund the college’s new Career and Technical Education building, and will hold a public hearing in May for residents to learn more.

According to a news release from the college, the Board of Trustees passed two main resolutions at its April 19 meeting — the first authorizing the issuance of not to exceed $30 million in general obligation bonds, and the second calling a public hearing about the intent to sell bonds.

The public hearing is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 in the Community Board Room on the college’s Sugar Grove Campus.

Last month, the board endorsed a general plan of taking 50% of project costs from reserve funds and 50% from the issuance of bonds. No property tax levy will be issued to repay the bonds, as the board decided to pledge a portion of annual state funding.

The CTE building is expected to cost roughly $60 million and will house Waubonsee’s Automotive Technology, Auto Body Repair and Welding Technology Programs when it opens on the main Sugar Grove Campus in fall 2025.