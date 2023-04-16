Record Newspapers sports roundup for Saturday, April 15: Yorkville softball wins two games at Pontiac triangular

SOFTBALL
Yorkville 6, Pontiac 0
Yorkville 9, Tremont 3
The Foxes (13-1) picked up two wins in a triangular at Pontiac. Against Pontiac, Madi Reeves struck out 13 and Sara Ebner went 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Against Tremont, Jensen Krantz’s three-run double sparked an eight-run seventh inning after the two teams were tied 1-1 through six innings. Julia Hupp and Ellie Fox combined on the mound for the win. Hupp did not allow any earned runs on the day and the Foxes defense remained solid behind her.
Yorkville Christian 9, Fenton 2
Grace Allgood struck out 17 in a one-hitter and Bridget Hooper went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI for the Mustangs (4-4).
Oswego 1, Morris 0
Aubriella Garza struck out seven in a complete-game shutout and Jaelynn Anthony tripled in the lone run of the game in the bottom of the fourth for Oswego (10-3).
BASEBALL
Sandwich 5, Genoa-Kingston 4
The Indians (7-6) scored a run in the seventh and a run in the eighth to rally for the road win. Austin Mark was 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI. Quinn Rome hit a solo homer.
Kaneland 4, Oswego 3
Collin Miller’s two-run single in the bottom of the seventh gave the Knights the nonconference win. Cade Duffin was 2-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI for Oswego.
Yorkville Christian
The Mustangs dropped a doubleheader on the road at Ottawa Marquette. Reese Seng, Brody Davis and Jess Seaton all had multi-hit days for Yorkville Christian. Cody Hazzard and Nolan Hooper combined for 13 strikeouts on the day.
Sandwich 18, Genoa-Kingston 8
Lily Geltz was 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and four RBIs and Johanna Freemon was 4-for-4 with a homer, two runs scored and four RBIs for Sandwich (7-6), which pounded out 20 hits.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Sandwich
The Indians placed third at the eight-team Hub Relays on Saturday in Rochelle. Sandwich winners included Brodie Case in the 300-meter high hurdles (44.25 seconds), the 4x200 relay of Jaedon Thompson, Case, Kaden Page and Simeion Harris (1:35.31), the 4x400 relay of Dayton Beatty, Diego Gomez, Max Cryer, Wyatt Miller (3:40.51), the 4x800 relay of Cryer, Beatty, Hudson Wills and Wyatt Miller (8:30.18), the SMR relay of Nate Hill, Wyatt Miller, Beatty and Cryer (3:49.76) and Thompson in the triple jump (11.76 meters).